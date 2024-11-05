New Data Center Developments: November 2024

The demand for new data centers isn’t showing any sign of slowing. With new projects being announced each week, keeping track of the latest data center developments is not always easy.

To keep you informed about the latest data center news involving design, construction, and related developments, we bring you the highlights from the past month.

This curated selection will help you stay on top of the latest data center development news with ease.

CyrusOne broke ground on its newest data center campus in Aurora, Illinois. (IMAGE: CYRUSONE)

North American Data Center Deals

Vantage Data Centers made headlines in Ohio when the company broke ground on a 192 MW campus outside Columbus. The OH1 campus is Vantage’s first in the Midwest. The news came as Microsoft was reported to be spending $1 billion to build multiple data centers near Columbus.

Staying in the Midwest, Apple launched a 315,773 sq ft data center on the company’s Waukee, Iowa campus – four years after the data center was originally planned to open.

Illinois saw a wave of activity as T5 Data Centers broke ground on its T5@CHI III facility in Northlake, and CyrusOne commenced development of its new 40 MW campus in Aurora.

Investment firm KKR formed a $50 billion strategic partnership with Energy Capital Partners to support AI growth. The collaboration aims to accelerate the development of data center power and transmission infrastructure for the rapid expansion of AI and cloud computing globally.

Cologix secured $1.5 billion in capital through a combination of debt and equity financing to fuel its next phase of growth, and GDS raised $1 billion for data center operations outside China.

In India, data center firm RackBank started construction of “India's first state-of-the-art, purpose-built AI data center.” According to the company, the facility will be capable of housing 60,000 GPUs with 80 MW of power.

Data center developer FifteenFortySeven Critical Systems Realty has partnered with Harrison Street to acquire the AlohaNAP data center on the island of O’ahu, Hawaii.

AI infrastructure company Crusoe Energy Systems, asset manager Blue Owl Capital, and investment firm Primary Digital Infrastructure announced a $3.4 billion joint venture to fund and operate a 206 MW data center in Abilene, Texas.

As reported by the Phoenix Business Journal, data center operator Aligned Data Centers purchased property in Phoenix, Arizona’s Peoria Logistics Park to the tune of $43.2 million.

Skanska said it is developing a $241 million data center in Arizona, and construction began on DC Blox, the new 216 MW Atlanta East Hyperscale Data Center campus.

More North American data center news:

DataBank raised $2 billion to build three facilities planned across the US.

An ambitious hydrogen fuel cell partnership between Caterpillar and Microsoft won a top DOE award.

Amazon said it is investing in projects to develop small modular reactors.

NextEra Energy is evaluating the restart of its shuttered Duane Arnold nuclear plant in Iowa.

Latin American Data Center Developments

In Latin America, Microsoft announced its largest single investment in Brazil, with plans to spend $2.6 billion in cloud and AI infrastructure over three years. The initiative aims to foster the development of the AI ecosystem in Brazil, accelerating the country’s AI innovation.

ODATA announced two new data centers in Colombia, DC BG02 and DC BG02 – the latter of which is claimed to have the largest IT capacity in the country.

European Data Center Developments

High-profile European data center deals continue to surge as the year draws to a close. DigitalBridge announced it had agreed to buy British data center developer and operator Yondr Group as the investment firm seeks to profit from the boom in artificial intelligence. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Construction began on a 5 MW data center located in an active mine in the Italian Alps, and Microsoft announced a €4.3 billion initiative to expand its cloud and AI data center infrastructure in Italy.

Blackstone said it would develop a €7.5 billion 300 MW data center campus in Aragon, Spain, while data center firm Edgnex announced its own plans to develop a 40 MW data center in Madrid.

Elsewhere, Northern Data is examining a possible sale of its crypto-mining business to free up funds for expanding its artificial intelligence operations. The Frankfurt-listed company said it would use proceeds from the sale of Peak Mining to focus on its AI solutions unit.

Kao Data, a UK-based colocation provider, began construction of its new £350 million ($465 million) data center in Stockport, Greater Manchester.

Asia-Pacific Data Centers Builds

In Asia-Pacific data center news, Google plans to invest $1 billion to build data centers in Thailand, joining global tech companies in adding cloud and AI infrastructure in Southeast Asia. The tech giant also said it would bring 186 MW of clean energy generation to India’s grid, thanks to a new partnership with CleanMax.

Goodman completed its third building in its Tsuen Wan West data center campus in Hong Kong. The 50 MW facility was handed over to GDS, an operator of high-performance data centers in Asia.

CDC Data Centres started work on its 504 MW facility in the Marsden Park Industrial Precinct in Sydney, Australia.

Equinix formed a joint venture with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Singapore’s GIC to develop new data centers, and Oracle plans to invest $6.5 billion in Malaysia.

More Asia-Pacific data center news this month:

Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group announced plans to build 24 new data centers in Vietnam by 2030.

State telecommunications company Telkom Indonesia launched a new data center in Pugeran, Yogyakarta.