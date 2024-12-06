Data Center News Roundup: Growth Projections Soar, Meta Confirms $10B Louisiana Facility

With data center news moving faster than ever, we want to make it easy for industry professionals to cut through the noise and find the most important stories of the week.

Market Musings

The global data center market is projected to reach nearly $500 billion by 2029, driven by investment in AI, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure, according to research from law firm DLA Piper.

In a survey of 176 senior executives on the topic of data center investment opportunities, most expressed confidence about the sector’s future, with 70% of respondents predicting increased investment in data centers in the next two years.

Ninety-eight percent of investors and operators told DLA Piper that they had concerns about the availability and reliability of power supplies when they made decisions about data center projects, with half of respondents identifying the issue as a principal barrier to investment.

The law firm said utility companies in the US are being “flooded with power delivery requests for sites earmarked for data centers that they will not be able to satisfy until well into the 2030s.”

New Data Center Builds

Following reports last month that Meta was planning to develop a large-scale data center in Louisiana, the Facebook parent company confirmed it will build an AI-ready facility in Richland Parish.

On Wednesday (December 4), Meta announced a $10 billion data center near the city of Monroe in northeast Louisiana. The four million square foot facility will be Meta’s largest data center in the world. Construction is expected to continue through 2030.

In other company news, Meta said it is seeking up to 4 GW of new nuclear energy as the tech giant looks for a reliable electricity source for its data centers.

Elsewhere, Nvidia Corporation’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang agreed to open an AI research and development center in Vietnam as the company steps up its presence in Southeast Asia.

The project, along with a Viettel Group data center that uses Nvidia technology, will help develop advanced AI in the country, Vietnam’s Investment Minister Nguyen Chi Dung said at a signing ceremony in Hanoi this week.

NTT Data announced its proposed acquisition of nearly 70 acres of land in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. If approved, the site will become one of the largest data center campuses in the Asia-Pacific region, featuring six dedicated buildings and 290 MW of capacity.

In Europe, Yondr Group handed over the first 20 MW of its 40 MW data center project in Bischofsheim, just south of Frankfurt, Germany. The milestone marks Yondr’s second successful handover in Europe this year, following the opening of its first building at the company’s 100 MW London campus in July.

Previously reported plans for a multibillion-dollar data center in Northumberland, UK, have advanced following the submission of a planning application from QTS. According to local reports, the operator’s proposed outline will see the construction of up to ten data center buildings spanning a total area of up to 540,000 square meters.

For more of the latest data center developments, check out our latest construction highlights for December.

AWS said its new Trainium2 chip for AI delivers 30 to 40% better price performance than current data center GPUs. (IMAGE: AWS)

AI Power Up

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced on Tuesday (December 3) that its latest custom AI chip, Trainium2, is now available through two new cloud services for training and deploying large AI models.

At its AWS re:Invent conference in Las Vegas, the company said its new Amazon EC2 Trn2 instances, featuring 16 Trainium2 chips, provide 20.8 peak petaflops of compute, making it ideal for training and deploying large language models (LLMs) with billions of parameters.

AWS also announced plans for its next-generation AI chip, the Trainium3, which is expected to be twice more performant and 40% more energy efficient than the Trainium2.

The news follows Microsoft’s recent unveiling of two custom chips for Azure data centers at this year’s Ignite conference in Chicago.

