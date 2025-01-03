Data Center News Roundup: Welcome to 2025

With data center news moving faster than ever, we want to make it easy for industry professionals to cut through the noise and find the most important stories of the week.

The Data Center Knowledge News Roundup brings you the latest news and developments across the data center industry – from investments and mergers to security threats and industry trends.

To keep up to date with all things data centers, subscribe to the Data Center Knowledge newsletter to get content straight to your inbox.

Looking Back: 2024 in Review

Before we jump into news from the new year, let’s take a stroll down memory lane – from supply chain bottlenecks to data centers in unusual places to an AI data center boom.

Over the past several weeks, we broke down 2024’s most-read stories in data center construction, power and cooling, security, AI, sustainability, and cloud computing:

Related:Financing Strategies for Data Center Operations: A Comprehensive Guide

Looking Forward: 2025 Predictions

Related:Financing Strategies for Data Center Operations: A Comprehensive Guide

But ‘looking back’ can tell only part of the complex and ever-changing data center story.

As 2024 came to a close, technology analyst and regular Data Center Knowledge contributor Christopher Tozzi shared predictions for the trends that will have the greatest impact on data centers in 2025.

Related:Schneider Electric Ousts CEO After Disagreements Over Strategy

New Data Center Developments

Finally, this wouldn’t be a Data Center Knowledge news roundup without a rundown of the most important data center developments of the past week. Even during the holiday season, new data centers were constructed and announced.

On December 23, Equinix announced plans to acquire BT Group's Irish data center business, including data centers in CityWest and Ballycoolin, Dublin, for €59 million. Equinix currently operates six data centers in the Dublin area.

On December 27, Bit Digital acquired a site for a 5 MW Tier-3 data center expansion project in Montreal, Canada. The New York-based HPC infrastructure company paid CAD $33.5 million for the 160,000 sq ft MTL2 site and expects to spend an additional CAD $27.6 million to complete a retrofit by May 2025.

On New Years Eve, Atlas Development LLC proposed a $17 billion 13-building data center campus in Coweta County, 45 miles south of Atlanta, Georgia. As reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, each building of the so-called ‘Project Sail’ campus will span 378,000 sq ft – a total footprint of 4.9 million sq ft across 832 acres of land.

Elsewhere, St. Louis-based World Wide Technology (WWT) announced plans to acquire Canadian IT services provider Softchoice for $1.25 billion.

“Softchoice has been a transformative player in the IT industry for over 35 years, and adding its complementary software, cloud, cybersecurity, and AI capabilities to WWT’s portfolio will enable us to create even greater value for our clients striving to achieve their digital transformation goals,” said WWT co-founder and CEO Jim Kavanaugh.

Other Great Reads in DCK This Week

Energy-Hungry AI Firms Bet on These Moonshot Technologies. The immense electricity needs of data centers have alarmed the power sector. These technologies promise huge amounts of new energy – at a steep cost.

Utilities Embrace AI for More Integrated Operations: Cisco Study. Utilities are leveraging AI to enhance operational technology and drive efficiency, a new report reveals.

Robotic Collaboration Launched for Maintenance in Chip Production. The number of positions in the semiconductor industry outpaces the current pool of skilled engineers.

Google’s Willow Chip: Quantum Leap or Quantum Hype? Google’s Willow chip achieves a major milestone in quantum error correction – but how close are we to practical quantum computing?

In the Shadows of Arizona’s Data Center Boom, Thousands Live Without Power. As data centers drain America’s power grids, a fierce battle is being waged for electricity. On Navajo Nation land, many are on the losing end.