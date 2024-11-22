Data Center News Roundup: Global Updates, AI Highlights From Ignite 2024

With data center news moving faster than ever, we want to make it easy for industry professionals to cut through the noise and find the most important stories of the week.

The Data Center Knowledge News Roundup brings you the latest news and developments across the data center industry – from investments and mergers to security threats and industry trends.

To keep up to date with all things data centers, subscribe to the Data Center Knowledge newsletter to get content straight to your inbox.

Going Up

Meta continues to target multibillion-dollar data center investments, with reports this week indicating the Facebook parent company is planning to build an AI-ready facility near the city of Monroe, Louisiana.

According to the Shreveport Times, Meta plans to invest $5 billion in the project, which would include the development of three natural gas power plants.

Cologix, meanwhile, is expanding its central Ohio footprint after acquiring 154 acres of land in Johnstown. The operator is planning to develop an 800 MW campus to support the region’s “rapidly advancing digital economy.”

In Virginia, Iron Mountain said it has acquired two data center development sites to strengthen its presence in the region. The purchase of the Richmond and Manasses will add an estimated 350 MW of planned future capacity.

Related:How Data Center Reference Design Can Streamline Your Infrastructure Planning

The news comes as CleanArc said it's developing a new data center in Virginia’s Caroline County.

In Asia, Indian developer RMZ Corporation is spending $1.7 billion in building two data centers, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board announced a $700 million joint venture with Pacific Asset Management Company to develop carrier-neutral hyperscale data centers in South Korea.

Ezditek broke ground on its flagship data center facility, RUH01, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The facility is expected to go live in Q1 2026.

Interested in learning more? Data center construction trends for the AI era will be discussed at this year’s Advancing Data Center Construction conference, which takes place in Atlanta on December 2-4.

Microsoft Ignite 2024 saw the launch of the Azure Boost DPU, which lightens the load on CPUs. IMAGE: MICROSOFT

Microsoft Ignite 2024

In other news, Microsoft unveiled two custom chips for Azure data centers at this year’s Ignite conference in Chicago.

The Azure Integrated Hardware Security Module (HSM) is the company’s latest cloud security innovation, designed to harden key management by keeping encryption and signing keys within the chip.

Meanwhile, the Azure Boost DPU, Microsoft’s first in-house data processing unit, offloads networking and storage tasks to lighten the load on CPUs, enabling faster and more secure operations.

Related:Microsoft Ignite 2024: New Azure Data Center Chips Unveiled

According to Matt Kimball, vice president and principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, these new chips mark another step in Microsoft’s efforts to optimize its infrastructure for customers’ AI, analytics, and other data-driven needs.

“What it means to the end user is your applications and your operating environments are more secure, and they run faster,” he explained.

For a deeper dive into these announcements and more highlights from Microsoft Ignite 2024, check out our full coverage.

Circular Arguments

Finally, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has highlighted the critical role of circular water solutions in ensuring data center sustainability of data centers.

As digitalization and AI-driven workloads continue to grow, the water demands of data centers are becoming a pressing concern, particularly in water-stressed regions. Cooling systems, a major driver of water consumption, often rely on processes that produce significant wastewater, while indirect water use through electricity generation compounds the problem.

To address these challenges, the WEF is advocating for the adoption of circular water management strategies, such as wastewater recycling, rainwater harvesting, and closed-loop cooling systems.

Related:Heat Reuse Strategies for Liquid-Cooled Data Centers

According to the organization, these innovations can reduce water usage by up to 70%, making data centers not only more sustainable but also more resilient in regions facing resource scarcity.

Other Great Reads in DCK This Week

Heat Reuse Strategies for Liquid-Cooled Data Centers. Liquid cooling not only cuts energy use in data centers but also unlocks heat reuse opportunities – benefiting operators and local communities alike.

ADCC 2024: Industry Leaders Explore the Future of Data Center Construction. Advancing Data Center Construction 2024 will equip delegates with insights to build AI-ready, high-spec facilities and maintain a competitive edge.

Data Center Boom Fuels Demand for Nuclear Projects. A shift in how tech companies like Google and Amazon meet their energy needs is creating opportunities for construction firms equipped to handle atomic power work.

TSMC Secures $6.6B as Biden Administration Doles Out CHIPS Act Funds. With uncertainty about how a new Trump Administration will handle the $50 billion program, the outgoing administration is under pressure to make good on one of its signature legislative wins.

Infrastructure Insight: Resilience is Uptime’s Secret Sauce. This session reveals today’s tools, technologies, and methods to keep operations online and prevent the next crisis at your enterprise.