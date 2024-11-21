ADCC 2024: Industry Leaders Explore the Future of Data Center Construction

The data center construction boom will continue to accelerate through 2025, driven by soaring demand for AI and digital infrastructure services.

With AI consumption skyrocketing, the need for rapid innovation across data center equipment and facilities has never been greater. Ongoing power and water constraints, as well as labor shortages and long lead-times, means it is critical that data center construction stakeholders stay agile and pivot their strategies to meet the demand.

To keep data center operators, contractors, and designers ahead of the curve, Advancing Data Center Construction will return to Atlanta next month to highlight what it takes to build high-spec data centers at speed and scale.

Constructive Conversations at ADCC 2024

Advancing Data Center Construction 2024 will take place at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta on December 2-4. Featuring more than 30 expert-led sessions, the event will cover a wide range of critical issues impacting the data center construction and design space, including:

Future-proofing facilities to support evolving technological workflows

Investigating alternative cooling methods to facilitate AI rack densities

Reducing long material and equipment lead times

Cultivating a positive team culture despite tight schedules

Securing projects in a competitive market

Enhancing collaboration among stakeholders

Speakers at ADCC 2024 include experts from T5 Data Centers, Yondr Group, Iron Mountain, Vantage Data Centers, QTS Data Centers, and Morgan Stanley, among others.

The event is not only designed to address the industry’s most pressing challenges, but also to foster the strategic partnerships necessary to secure future projects nationwide, helped with a new regional networking session.

“Advancing Data Center Construction will provide the optimal platform to discuss how stakeholders can ensure delivery of increasingly complex mission critical facilities amid uncertainty in power, labor and supply chain,” conference producer Luke Holland told Data Center Knowledge.

Shaping the future of data center construction with precision and innovation (Image: Alamy)

Scaling to Meet Soaring Data Center Demands

In addition to learning from some of the world’s biggest data center operators and analysts, ADCC will also focus on the latest developments in the hardware space, including the latest power and cooling developments.

“As demand for AI surges, the focus on developing data centers with higher power-supply and reliable cooling systems becomes paramount,” Holland said.

“With a whole track dedicated to these topics, attendees will walk away equipped with the knowledge and skills to meet this burgeoning demand for AI-ready infrastructure by learning from some of the most advanced owners, operators, and contractors in the industry.”

Highlights of the ADCC 2024 conference sessions include:

Case Study: From Theory to Reality: Implementing Non-Traditional Cooling Methods to Facilitate Increased Rack Densities with McKinstry

With so much buzz around liquid cooling, understanding the realities of the installation of liquid cooling systems and the supporting infrastructure will be incredibly valuable.

Improving the Distribution of Natural Gas at Scale to Mitigate Utility Shortages with Black & Veatch

With Black & Veatch’s expertise in heavy industrial and power construction, explore how natural gas can act as the interim between fossil fuel power and renewables for powering data centers.

Case Study: Establishing Training & Mentorship Programs to Bridge the Knowledge & Skill Gaps of New Employees with Aldridge Electric

Training and mentorship are a huge priority for many firms given the construction industry’s labor challenges. Aldridge Electric offer insight into the development and implementation of their program to train the workforce of the tomorrow so you can benchmark your own.

“It is impossible to narrow the program down to just three sessions, so please view the full event guide to see what else is in store,” said Holland.

Advancing Data Center Construction 2024 takes place at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta on December 2-4 (Credit: ADCC)

Data Center Construction Boom Continues

The 2024 edition of Advancing Data Center Construction comes as companies across the US continue to plough money into digital infrastructure services.

Private construction spending on data centers has surged to nearly $30 billion annually, more than double the amount in late 2022, according to the Census Bureau.

The US is leading a surge of investment in data centers, with global spending on track to reach $250 billion a year, according to KKR & Company.

This rising demand for data centers is poised to significantly increase global electricity consumption, with a Department of Energy (DOE) report highlighting skyrocketing data center power demands.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts electricity demand from data centers could more than double in just three years, equating to the power needs of an entire country such as Germany.

Gartner, meanwhile, predicts 40% of existing AI data centers will be operationally constrained by power availability by 2027.

“The explosive growth of new hyperscale data centers to implement GenAI is creating an insatiable demand for power that will exceed the ability of utility providers to expand their capacity fast enough,” said Gartner analyst Bob Johnson.

Visit the Advancing Data Center Construction 2024 website for full event details and registration options.